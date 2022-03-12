RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Secondary student stabs mate to death in Akwa Ibom - Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed that a secondary school student, Samuel Archibong, of Community Secondary School, Aka Offot in Uyo has stabbed a school mate, James Elijah, to death.

Secondary student stabs mate to death in Akwa Ibom - Police. [VanguardNGR]

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

Macdon, who said the incident occurred on March 10, called on parents to inculcate good family culture in their children to avoid such occurrence.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Andrew Amiengheme, has directed the deployment of a Special Surveillance Unit to schools to check the excesses of students.

He warned students to be of good conduct during and after school hours as the command would not tolerate any act of hooliganism.

“This is not the first time we have witnessed an act of this nature and is totally unacceptable.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, is miffed and has condemned the barbaric act.

“He has called on parents to enshrine germane family values while school authorities are to quickly and discreetly report suspected students with traits of cultism and misdemeanor,” Macdon said.

The PPRO said henceforth the command would send patrol teams to some secondary schools after closing hours to ensure that students went home safely.

Macdon said the police commissioner has assured the people that the perpetrator would be brought to book.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, has ordered the closure of the school to enable the State Secondary Education Board and the Ministry of Education to wade into the matter and restore calm.

News Agency Of Nigeria

