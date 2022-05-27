RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Secondary school student dies after teacher beat him over assignment

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

A mathematics teacher identified as Stephen has reportedly beaten one of his students, Emmanuel Amidu, 12, to death, for not doing his assignment.

Secondary school student dies after teacher beat him over assignment
Secondary school student dies after teacher beat him over assignment

Emmanuel Amidu, a junior secondary school 2 student of Simple Faith Schools, Agbara, Lagos State, has passed away.

Recommended articles

Amidu died at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Surulere, after he was flogged by a teacher when he went to school on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Akinola Amidu, the deceased’s father, alleged that the 12-year-old started vomiting shortly after the beating and was rushed to a hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

According to the distraught father, the management of the school was covering up his son’s death and protecting the mathematics teacher whom he identified as Stephen.

His words: “I was at home that Thursday because I was on leave. I recall that Emmanuel asked me for money to buy a new exercise book and I gave him N500 to buy the book and give the remaining change to his sister.

“Later that day, I was called by the management of the school that Emmanuel was vomiting. Meanwhile, this was a boy who left home without any health issue. I had to go to the school and we moved him to a hospital.

“I later learnt that the whole thing started after their class teacher, Mr Steven, beat the whole of his class for not completing their mathematics assignment.

“Emmanuel was actually using my phone torchlight to do his assignment a day before, but I had to collect the phone from him and his sister because I needed to be in contact with the office. We had issues with our electricity at home.

“It was at LUTH that I lost my son. Meanwhile, the management of the school quickly ran to the Morogbo Police Station at Agbara to report that my son died from vomiting.

“How can somebody just die from vomiting if nothing triggers it? The management of the school is trying to protect the teacher.”

He, therefore, called on Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to intervene in the matter.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

APC grants Goodluck Jonathan waiver to contest in primary elections

APC grants Goodluck Jonathan waiver to contest in primary elections

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

Kwankwaso offers Peter Obi Vice Presidency under NNPP

Kwankwaso offers Peter Obi Vice Presidency under NNPP

Former Air Chief, Abubakar clinches Bauchi APC guber ticket

Former Air Chief, Abubakar clinches Bauchi APC guber ticket

Bago wins Niger APC governorship ticket

Bago wins Niger APC governorship ticket

Jonathan recommends removal of Section 84 of Electoral Act

Jonathan recommends removal of Section 84 of Electoral Act

Uba Sani emerges Kaduna APC governorship candidate

Uba Sani emerges Kaduna APC governorship candidate

How delegates emerged for APC and PDP presidential primaries

How delegates emerged for APC and PDP presidential primaries

Trending

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child.

Lagos NURTW Caretaker Chairman accuses MC Oluomo of snatching his wife

Musiliu Akinsanya and Fatai Adeshina. [Global Times]

Woman confesses to sleeping with herbalist to test husband’s fertility

Woman confesses to sleep with herbalist

14-year-old S1 student delivers, hides baby in bush for 3 days

Newborn baby