Secondary school student dies after teacher beat him over assignment

Amidu died at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Surulere, after he was flogged by a teacher when he went to school on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Akinola Amidu, the deceased’s father, alleged that the 12-year-old started vomiting shortly after the beating and was rushed to a hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

According to the distraught father, the management of the school was covering up his son’s death and protecting the mathematics teacher whom he identified as Stephen.

His words: “I was at home that Thursday because I was on leave. I recall that Emmanuel asked me for money to buy a new exercise book and I gave him N500 to buy the book and give the remaining change to his sister.

“Later that day, I was called by the management of the school that Emmanuel was vomiting. Meanwhile, this was a boy who left home without any health issue. I had to go to the school and we moved him to a hospital.

“I later learnt that the whole thing started after their class teacher, Mr Steven, beat the whole of his class for not completing their mathematics assignment.

“Emmanuel was actually using my phone torchlight to do his assignment a day before, but I had to collect the phone from him and his sister because I needed to be in contact with the office. We had issues with our electricity at home.

“It was at LUTH that I lost my son. Meanwhile, the management of the school quickly ran to the Morogbo Police Station at Agbara to report that my son died from vomiting.

“How can somebody just die from vomiting if nothing triggers it? The management of the school is trying to protect the teacher.”