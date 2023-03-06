ADVERTISEMENT
Scrap dealer st*bbed to d*ath over N1,600 in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim was stabbed to death over the sharing of N1,600 between him and three other persons.

Scrap dealer stabbed to death

A scrap dealer identified as Chikodili has met his untimely death after being stabbed in the neck in Ogidi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Until his death, Chikodili, who hailed from Ebonyi State, was a scrap dealer at Tarzan Junction along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Nkpor, in Idemili North local government area.

The victim was stabbed over the sharing of N1,600 between him and three other people that allegedly stabbed him.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, the argument degenerated, and in the process, one of the fleeing suspects stabbed the victim to death.

“The deceased and the suspects earlier had a prolonged argument at their place of work over the sharing formula of N1,600 which prompted the intervention of a master trader before the disagreement was temporarily resolved.

“But the resolution did not go down well with the suspects and some hours later, they invited Chikodili to a drinking joint but he ignored their invitation knowing full well that they still wanted to harm him because the resolution was not in their favour.

“They eventually caught the deceased on a bike, and held him tight while one of the suspects used a broken bottle to stab him in the neck and head. He immediately slumped to death and the suspects fled,” the eyewitness added.

Confirming the incident, the Ogidi Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sani Ahmed said they were on the trail of the assailants.

None of the suspects has been arrested; we have commenced a manhunt for the fleeing assailants. We will get them, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue,” Ahmed added.

Chikodili’s corpse had been deposited at the Iyi-Enu Hospital morgue in Ogidi, as the police sought to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

