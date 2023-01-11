ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

50-year-old scrap dealer jailed 3 years for stealing 2 water taps from National Security Bungalow

Andreas Kamasah

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 50-year-old scrap dealer to three years imprisonment for stealing two water taps from a National Security Bungalow.

Court jails Ghanaian photo editor for publishing nude videos of student
Court jails Ghanaian photo editor for publishing nude videos of student

The convict, Jussif Adumbila who was charged with stealing pleaded guilty and explained that he picked the items in question to enable him to buy food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

However, his explanation failed to convince the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah. He was then convicted on his own plea and sentenced accordingly.

“Meanwhile, he pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and threat of death, and he is expected to reappear before the court on January 17, this year, for trial to commence on those charges.

“Police Inspector Dzigbordi Nego, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant was a National Security Operative.

READ ALSO: Ashaiman court sentences driver’s mate to 10 years imprisonment in hard

“The prosecution said on December 16, last year, at about 18:30, the accused person jumped the wall of the National Security bungalow at Roman Ridge and stole two water taps.

“It said when the complainant questioned the accused person, he threatened to stab him with a knife he was holding,” the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports.

According to the news agency, the complainant in the case, with the help of a witness managed to overpower Adumbila and took him to the Kotobabi Police Station where they filed a complaint against him.

It remains to be seen what will be the outcome of the other pending charges that the convict will be appearing before the court later to answer.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamu optimistic of APC victory in Benue

Adamu optimistic of APC victory in Benue

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

Jandor accuses Tinubu of converting state property on live Televisison

Jandor accuses Tinubu of converting state property on live Televisison

Senator Elisha Abbo breaks silence on sack from election

Senator Elisha Abbo breaks silence on sack from election

Eno Umo: Arrest warrant out for PDP governorship candidate in AkwaIbom [PIC]

Eno Umo: Arrest warrant out for PDP governorship candidate in AkwaIbom [PIC]

SDP to form alliance with Tinubu

SDP to form alliance with Tinubu

FG begins 2022 mini-bid round – NUPRC

FG begins 2022 mini-bid round – NUPRC

Osun’s Gov. Adeleke inaugurates ad-hoc committee to review establishment of Ilesa varsity

Osun’s Gov. Adeleke inaugurates ad-hoc committee to review establishment of Ilesa varsity

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos teenage students lodge colleagues in hotel for sex romps

Lagos teenage students lodge classmates in hotel for s*x romps

Herbalist slumps and dies during sex with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

Herbalist slumps and d*es during s*x with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta,

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta

Sulemana Abdul Samed aka Awuche

I need surgery to stop growing, doctors say it’s in my head - Ghana’s tallest man cries [Video]