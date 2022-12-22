Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, December 22, 2022, involved one of the popular yellow commercial buses and a couple of cars.

It was gathered that the driver of the yellow bus was immediately confirmed dead while two others managed to escape.

The Punch quoted an anonymous source as saying that about five passengers of the bus that the container fell on were rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the accident occurred at the main carriageway of PM gas station inward Cele express.

According to LASTMA, the incident “involved an upturned 40ft container on a commercial bus.

“Police officers from Ilasa division are on the ground doing the needful and also effort is on for recovery,” the agency wrote on its official Facebook page on Thursday.

However, the agency did not reveal the number of casualties recorded in the incident.

Pulse reports that incidences of containers falling on vehicles have become a recurring decimal in Nigeria's commercial capital city.

It'd be recalled that the popular Ojuelegba bridge gained notoriety for being a death trap as a result of the number of containers that have fallen off the bridge.