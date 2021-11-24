RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Schweppes hosts Sharon Ooja & Mike Edwards at star-studded launch event

Schweppes transformed OX Restaurant and Lounge into a visual spectacle for the official launch of its bold Zobo and Ginger variants.

Launching in Lagos, for the first time anywhere, the new Zobo and Ginger variant puts a sophisticated spin on two bold, yet classic Nigerian flavors.

Hosted by Nancy Isime and Ebuka Obi – Uchendu, the event was attended by industry favourites including the delectable duo of Schweppes ambassadors Sharon Ooja and Mike Edwards. They were joined by Derin Odugbesan-Thomas, Mimi Onalaja, Idia Aisien, Jemima Osunde and many more for a sophisticated evening with the ultimate mixer.

Guests were welcomed with a resplendent light display accentuating the iconic saffron yellow of Schweppes before culinary maestros served up the most exotic hors d’oeuvres paired with unique cocktails.

Mesmerizing performances from award winning music sensations 2-Face, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks and Johnny Drille were the perfect accompaniment to the picturesque, star-lit and star-studded night.

Building on an effervescent history 200+ years strong and a remarkable renaissance in Nigeria, Schweppes has established itself as a cultural icon in the drinks industry.

Its robust catalogue of 8 flavours enabled it lay claim to high-end mixology winning the hearts and palates of cocktail aficionados and dilettantes alike.

Check out @schweppesng on Instagram to see how the event went down.

#FeaturebySchweppes

