School teacher, cleaner dragged to court for cutting pupil’s hair in Oyo

Olajide and Akintewe were both docked before the Chief Magistrate, P. Adetuyibi of an Oyo State Family Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday, February 22, 2023.

During their arraignment yesterday, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Folake Ewe, told the court that Olajide and Akintewe conspired to commit the offence.

“The two women allegedly assaulted the minor in the school by forcefully cutting her hair and causing her bodily harm.

“The defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by cutting the girl’s hair and putting an incision there at the back of her head without the consent of her parents,” she explained.

The policewoman also argued that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249 (d), 355, and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

She, however, adjourned the matter until Thursday, May 25, 2023, for a hearing.

Meanwhile, operatives of Lagos Police Command, have arrested a cook identified as Wilfred Amoussou for using Benzodiazepines to sedate his employers and stealing their valuables.

In a statement disclosing Amoussou’s arrests, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect had been perpetrating the crime in the past years in Ikoyi, Banana Island, and Parkview Estate, all posh neighbourhoods in the state