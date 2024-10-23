ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

School expels students whose father assaulted a teacher

Damilare Famuyiwa

The school management maintained that there was no way they would re-admit the assaulter’s children, citing what their father did.

School expels students whose father assaulted a teacher
School expels students whose father assaulted a teacher

Recommended articles

Vivian Shonekan, the school’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the expulsions during Punch’s visit to the school's Igando location on Monday, October 21.

A video of the altercation, which showed Kolawole attacking 34-year-old Agnes Paul, went viral, drawing significant attention to the incident.

During the assault, Elizabeth Ogri, a teacher at the school, began filming when she realized Kolawole might turn on her as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage captures his aggressive attempts to stop her recording.

Shonekan explained that after the incident, Kolawole's family sought to apologise and negotiate a settlement, but the school maintained its decision to expel the children.

“There is no possibility for their return,” she emphasised.

Paul, a mother of four, recounted her experience, noting that she still suffers from the injuries inflicted during the assault.

She described how Kolawole burst into the classroom demanding to see his son, becoming aggressive when informed the child was downstairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul stated, “He just started hitting me, and others had to step in to pull him away. I’ve been experiencing persistent pain and coughing since then.”

Ogri, who has worked at the school for four years, detailed how the conflict began.

According to her, on Tuesday, October 8, one of Kolawole’s children had complained of feeling unwell, prompting Ogri to administer basic first aid.

She closed the windows and turned off the fan to help the child feel warmer, but Kolawole later accused her of using a substance for nefarious purposes.

Despite her explanations, Ogri was pressured to sign a document assuring the parents that her actions were innocent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, she agreed to sign for peace’s sake, but the situation escalated, resulting in police involvement after Kolawole's aggressive behavior.

Attempts to reach Kolawole for comment were unsuccessful, as he could not be found at his residence.

The police confirmed they were investigating the matter, with reports indicating that Kolawole had been charged with physical assault.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

BREAKING: Reshuffling begins as Tinubu scraps 2 ministries, merges others

BREAKING: Reshuffling begins as Tinubu scraps 2 ministries, merges others

FG drops money laundering charges against Binance executive

FG drops money laundering charges against Binance executive

itel P65 Large Cyber Pop-up Store Make a Surprise Appearance in Nigeria, Showcasing itel Smart Life Futuristic Experience

itel P65 Large Cyber Pop-up Store Make a Surprise Appearance in Nigeria, Showcasing itel Smart Life Futuristic Experience

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Ex-lawmaker Farouk Lawan breaks silence after release from Kuje Prison

Ex-lawmaker Farouk Lawan breaks silence after release from Kuje Prison

'No ethnic group is guilt-free': Obasanjo defends Igbo presidency rights

'No ethnic group is guilt-free': Obasanjo defends Igbo presidency rights

Obasanjo opens up on origin of Nigeria's problems

Obasanjo opens up on origin of Nigeria's problems

Tension rises as PDP governors meet in Abuja amid party crisis

Tension rises as PDP governors meet in Abuja amid party crisis

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Juanita Bynum

10 richest female pastors in the world in 2024: see their net worth

Panic in Ogun private university as labourer dies of electrocution

Panic in Ogun private university as labourer dies of electrocution

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Okada passenger jumps into canal to evade police arrest, dies in Lagos

Man flees after beating, injuring his 2 children in Lagos

Man flees after beating, injuring his 2 children in Lagos