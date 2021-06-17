RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

School drags staff to court for allegedly stealing N6.95m

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police on Thursday arraigned one Oluwabusola Oluwatosin, 40, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N6.95 million.

School drags staff to court for allegedly stealing N6.95m.
Court denies bail for 21 LGBT members and activists arrested in Ho Pulse Ghana

The defendant was charged with three counts of alleged conspiracy, falsification and theft to which she pleaded not guilty.

Recommended articles

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Oluwatosin and others at large committed the offence sometime in May at Early Beginner School, Ifako Ijaye, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant stole the sum of N6.95 million belonging to Early Beginner College.

“Oluwatosin falsified the school fees account to conceal the theft,’’ he alleged.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of Sections 411, 337 and 287 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate, J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 1, for further hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Complete projects or refund payments -Kaduna govt warns contractors

Jimoh Ibrahim donates N10m for rebuilding of LG Secretariat burnt during EndSARS protest

Lagos govt to begin demolition of buildings under powerlines, others

Gov Uzodinma: 'Our people want a constitution that devolves more powers to states'

Nigerians better-off living as one - Onyema preaches peace to in-flight passengers

Presidency says PDP Governors used Twitter to spread fake news

You have no solutions to Nigeria's challenges - Presidency replies PDP Governors

Ondo guber: Jegede heads for Supreme Court after losing to Akeredolu at Appeal Court

How ex-Bank PHB MD Atuche begged judge not to jail him over N25.7bn fraud