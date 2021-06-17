School drags staff to court for allegedly stealing N6.95m.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Oluwatosin and others at large committed the offence sometime in May at Early Beginner School, Ifako Ijaye, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant stole the sum of N6.95 million belonging to Early Beginner College.

“Oluwatosin falsified the school fees account to conceal the theft,’’ he alleged.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of Sections 411, 337 and 287 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate, J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.