The driver, Oluwatomisin Oyelakin, was charged to court for sexually assaulting a minor.

Amidst sobs, mother of the victim explained that after the incidence her daughter was taken to the hospital where she was subjected to X-ray and scan.

Police prosecuting officer, Sergeant Temitope Fatoba, told the court that the accused is a driver in the school where his 4-year-old victim attended, alleging that he committed the crime after school hours.

He said the incidence occurred on January 15, 2019, within Osogbo metropolis.

Fatoba said on the day the incidence happened, Oyelakin had dropped off the other pupils in his vehicle at their various homes and was left with the victim. He then proceeded with the victim to a secluded place where he had carnal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor told the court that the offence contravenes sections 360 and 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun State, 2003.

The plea by the accused over two-count charge of rape and assault he was accused with turned down due to the nature of the offence.