School bus driver bags life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

The judge also sentenced Wilson, to two years imprisonment for assisting the convict to evade justice.

”There is an overwhelming evidence before the court. The testimony of the survivor is truthful and boldly narrated by her.

”The medical Doctor’s testimony also corroborated what she said.

“The first defendant is hereby found guilty as charged contrary to the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The first defendant should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government”, he held.

The judge said the second defendant ought to have spoken up and not concede the truth.

”The punishment meted out to this defendant will serve as deterrent to others out there.

“The second defendant is hereby sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for felony,”

The judge also tasked Roy Mind Favour Filled School, Unilag Estate, Magodo Isheri where the survivor attended to recruit responsible staff.

“The school in question should recruit responsible staff. That Roy Mind Favour Filled school is not making a free service.

“The parents must get value for the money they pay. Miscreants should not be on the payroll of any responsible school.

“Children are meant to be protected and not be subjected to any assault whatsoever,” the judge held.

NAN reports that five witnesses testified against the defendants at the trial.

The prosecution team, Mr Olusola Shoneye, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke and Ms Abimbola Abolade, said the convicts committed the offence on Oct. 20, 2017, on Magodo Road, Isheri, Lagos.