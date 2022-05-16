RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

School bus driver bags life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Monday sentenced a school bus driver, Tony Akpan to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old pupil.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

Justice Abiola Soladoye in her judgment, held that the prosecution had overwhelming evidence to proved the charge of sexual assault against Akpan and his accomplice, Itoro Wilson, the school bus assistance.

Recommended articles

The judge also sentenced Wilson, to two years imprisonment for assisting the convict to evade justice.

”There is an overwhelming evidence before the court. The testimony of the survivor is truthful and boldly narrated by her.

”The medical Doctor’s testimony also corroborated what she said.

“The first defendant is hereby found guilty as charged contrary to the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The first defendant should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government”, he held.

The judge said the second defendant ought to have spoken up and not concede the truth.

”The punishment meted out to this defendant will serve as deterrent to others out there.

“The second defendant is hereby sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for felony,”

The judge also tasked Roy Mind Favour Filled School, Unilag Estate, Magodo Isheri where the survivor attended to recruit responsible staff.

“The school in question should recruit responsible staff. That Roy Mind Favour Filled school is not making a free service.

“The parents must get value for the money they pay. Miscreants should not be on the payroll of any responsible school.

“Children are meant to be protected and not be subjected to any assault whatsoever,” the judge held.

NAN reports that five witnesses testified against the defendants at the trial.

The prosecution team, Mr Olusola Shoneye, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke and Ms Abimbola Abolade, said the convicts committed the offence on Oct. 20, 2017, on Magodo Road, Isheri, Lagos.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 415 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election: Tallen withdraws from Plateau South senatorial race

2023 election: Tallen withdraws from Plateau South senatorial race

2023: Atiku reveals his 5-point agenda in Abia

2023: Atiku reveals his 5-point agenda in Abia

Blasphemy: Tambuwal relaxes curfew in Sokoto after violent protests

Blasphemy: Tambuwal relaxes curfew in Sokoto after violent protests

I’ve read Qur’an, it does not justify killings- Tunde Bakare

I’ve read Qur’an, it does not justify killings- Tunde Bakare

FUTA students barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway over lingering ASUU Strike

FUTA students barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway over lingering ASUU Strike

Police confirm burning of LGA secretariat in Anambra

Police confirm burning of LGA secretariat in Anambra

Beginners guide for Crypto day trading

Beginners guide for Crypto day trading

Stablecoins and Altcoins are different

Stablecoins and Altcoins are different

5 terms you should know before you invest in Cryptocurrencies

5 terms you should know before you invest in Cryptocurrencies

Trending

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild after spending on his wedding

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild

"If God hasn’t called you, you can’t do this work" – Ghanaian sex worker (video)

“Coronavirus has seriously affected nightlife, there is low patronage now – sex workers cry

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers