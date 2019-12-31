Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives attached to Imo Police Command have arrested a soldier identified as Boniface Nwachukwu.

Punch reports that Nwachukwu was arrested by the SARS officials on Christmas Day.

The 48-year-old suspect who was said to have been dismissed from the Nigerian Army as a result of the robbery incident, was arrested in an operation coordinated by the SARS Commander, CSP Victor Godfrey, in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the suspect was connected with a robbery incident on May 25, 2019, where SARS operatives arrested four soldiers in connection with armed robbery.

The victims, who are husband and wife, were dispossessed of their Toyota Avalon car and inflicted with serious injuries, while the robbers reportedly went away with their valuables.

Nwachukwu was said to have bought the stolen car for a sum of N200,000 from the robbers.

The source added, “After collecting N200,000, a dismissed soldier, Usman Abubakar and others ganged up and arrested Nwachukwu for buying a stolen vehicle and released him after he paid another N200,000.

“The soldier, who was handed over to the military, was court-martialled and dismissed, and what is more, he was found guilty of armed robbery and was formally handed over to us on December 25, 2019.

“The vehicle used for the robbery, an ash Golf car with two different number plates, RLU 824 SG and WER 824 SG, has been recovered. The dismissed soldier confessed that his gang hit the victims car from the rear and when the victims stopped, they were dispossessed of their vehicle.

“The operational car belonged to the dismissed soldier and it has been recovered. Both suspects have confessed to the crime. Investigation is currently ongoing.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, however said he was happy with the breakthrough made by the SARS operatives in the state.