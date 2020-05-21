Flashing back to her previous birthday celebrations, the Ghanaian Lawyer known for her sweet taste for fashion and travelling around, shared throwback photos and videos of how she marked her birthdays abroad for the past few years and the fact she can’t travel this year because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Regardless, Sandra put in an effort, to make her birthday a remarkable one this year with a mini party that saw her showing off her twerking skills in videos that are making rounds on social media. Serwaa Amihere was among the few guests and she enjoyed the celebrant twerking her goodies on her.

Other celebrities spotted at the party which reportedly happened on the eve of her birthday are Nana Aba Anamoah, Moesha Boduong who also put on a dancing show and Salma Mumin who passed through with her new sports car.

