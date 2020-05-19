Samsung announces 2 incredible devices: Galaxy A31 and M11

Today Samsung will release not one, but two devices designed to bring premium innovation at an affordable prices.

These are the Galaxy A31 and the Galaxy M11.

“Both the Galaxy A Series and M Series have always stood for value. The Galaxy A31 allows more users enjoy Samsung’s premium smartphone innovations at an affordable price while Galaxy M11 offers industry-defining features, from a massive battery to a choice of awesome camera features,” said Adetunji Taiwo, Head of Department, Information Technology and Mobile Division at Samsung Electronic West Africa, Nigeria Branch.

