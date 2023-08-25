Salesman in court for allegedly defrauding employee of ₦27.8m in Ogun

The Police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided, with fraud. The Prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 15 at about 12.00 p.m. at Shaah Industries Ltd.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant, being a salesman, collected ₦27.8 million from his employee and refused to remit the money to the company’s account.

“The defendant converted the said money to personal use instead of paying the money into his company’s account,” he said.

He said the offence contravened Section 383(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, Mr O. O. Okiki, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎1 million with two sureties in like sum.