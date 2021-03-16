The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a sales executive for stealing millions of naira from his employer to fund a gambling lifestyle.

The anti-graft agency in a statement on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 accused Emmanuel Chigozie Eze of stealing N20 million as Head of Sales for Procter and Gamble.

The suspect was arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state after a petition claimed he converted company funds for personal use between March 2020 and January 2021.

He sold goods worth millions and fraudulently collected monies from various customers using his personal account rather than the company's account.

Eze reportedly told the EFCC he spent the looted fund on online sports betting.

The agency said the suspect spent over N4 million placing bets on daily basis with little gains.

The 35-year-old will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.