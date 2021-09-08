Salesgirl allegedly defrauds boss of N1.75m in Lagos.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams, alleged that the defendant obtained N1.75 million from one Mrs Funmilola Ogunade with an assurance of disbursing it to her customer, a representation she knew to be false.

Williams told the court that the defendant committed the offences from July to August in Agege, a Lagos suburb.

She alleged that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by unlawfully obtaining the money from the complainant.

“The defendant stole the money from the complainant and all efforts made to retrieve the money from her proved abortive,” she said.

The Magistrate, Mr T.O. Fashanu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashanu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences violated sections 168, 287 (7) and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The law prescribes six months jail for breach of peace, seven years for stealing from an employer while obtaining money under false pretence attracts 15 years jail term upon conviction.