Sales rep jailed 24 months for absconding with employer’s N400,000

A Zuba Upper Area Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old sales representative, Samson Bello, to 24 months imprisonment for absconding with his employer’s N400,00.

The police charged Bello who resides in Nyanya Abuja, with criminal of breach of trust, cheating and theft.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The Area Court judge, Gambo Garba however, gave Bello an option to pay a fine of N50,000.

Garba also ordered the convict to pay N400, 000 as compensation to the complainant.

Garba said that the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court the rigours of protracted prosecution.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

The prosecutor Mr Chinedu Ogada had told the court that on Aug. 17, the complainant, Joy Ekeodu of Tunga-maji, Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station.

Ogada said that sometime in April 2012 the complainant employed the convict in her restaurant and bar located in Tunga.Maji, FCT.

He told the court that the convict absconded with the complainant’s N400,000.

Ogada told the court that the convict was arrested in Nyanya on Aug.16 and handed over to the police for proper investigation.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the money failed.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

