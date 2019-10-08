Peace’s body according to Punch, was reportedly found in the shop with her panties pulled aside while her head was covered with a black nylon bag at about 5 O'clock in the evening.

The sad news was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor.

Nwabuzor said operatives of the Ugbowo Police Division went there to remove the corpse.

However, arrest had been made as investigators at the homicide section of the state police command headquarters had commenced investigation.

ALSO READ: 3 million Nigerians slip into extreme poverty in 6 months

DSP Nwabuzor however stated that a case of rape and possible ritual were also being looked at by the operatives.