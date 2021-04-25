RTEAN begs Gov Makinde to allow its member operate in Ibadan motor parks

According to TheNation, Idowu begged the governor to save RTEAN members from some powerful people who are preventing them from operating in the motor parks located in 11 municipal council areas in Ibadan.

He said: ‘‘They have vowed never to allow our members operate in several motor parks in Ibadan and we have since been crying out to the state government even long before I emerged as the state chairman of RTEAN, hence, we are asking for the intervention of the state government in the matter.’’

The RTEAN boss added that members of the union who tried to operate in Ibadan were attacked by the members of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He said, “In several states across the southwest including Lagos, Ogun. Ondo and others, RTEAN, and members of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) operate at various motor parks without any conflict. It is for this reason that we are appealing to the state government to allow us to work in Ibadan.’’

Recall that in 2019, the state government took control of all motor parks in the state following a ban on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).