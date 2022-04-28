RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

R*pe victim in viral video says she begged not to appear on TikTok

Damilare Famuyiwa

After honouring her boyfriend’s invitation to a hotel in Ekiti State, a 28-year-old lady got raped by her lover, who’s presently at large, and his friends.

A 28-year-old rape victim in Ekiti State, has stated that she pleaded with the four men that forced themselves on her not to post the video of the sexual misconduct on TikTok.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, Ekiti Commissioner of Police, Moronkeji Adesina said the rape victim became unconscious after her boyfriend invited her to a hotel in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

According to Adesina, the victim visited her boyfriend Victor in the hotel in which he lodged, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

During the visitation, the lady was said to have been raped after a drink she was offered, knocked her out.

Adesina’s statement read: “The victim narrated that on April 5, 2022, her boyfriend, one Victor, who is currently at large, invited her to a hotel in Ado Ekiti. She obliged after much persuasion and went to see Victor.

“To her dismay, on getting to the hotel room where Victor lodged, she met him with four of his friends who were all drinking alcohol, smoking weed and catching fun.

“According to the victim, she was offered one of the bottles of drink, which she took and became unconscious. She regained her consciousness at a point only to discover that one of the suspects was having sexual intercourse with her while others were videotaping them and making fun of her.

“The victim said she begged them to delete the video, but to her surprise, the video was later posted on social media via TikTok.”

The police commissioner promised to ensure the arraignment of the suspects in court.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

