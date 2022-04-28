R*pe victim in viral video says she begged not to appear on TikTok

In a statement addressed to members of the public, Ekiti Commissioner of Police, Moronkeji Adesina said the rape victim became unconscious after her boyfriend invited her to a hotel in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

According to Adesina, the victim visited her boyfriend Victor in the hotel in which he lodged, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

During the visitation, the lady was said to have been raped after a drink she was offered, knocked her out.

Adesina’s statement read: “The victim narrated that on April 5, 2022, her boyfriend, one Victor, who is currently at large, invited her to a hotel in Ado Ekiti. She obliged after much persuasion and went to see Victor.

“To her dismay, on getting to the hotel room where Victor lodged, she met him with four of his friends who were all drinking alcohol, smoking weed and catching fun.

“According to the victim, she was offered one of the bottles of drink, which she took and became unconscious. She regained her consciousness at a point only to discover that one of the suspects was having sexual intercourse with her while others were videotaping them and making fun of her.

“The victim said she begged them to delete the video, but to her surprise, the video was later posted on social media via TikTok.”