According to reports, the incidence occurred on Wednesday at Tessy road in Rumuagholu, after the security guard in charge of the house the dog was in left the gate of the house open.

An eyewitness disclosed that the dog ran straight into a nearby school and attacked the student.

The witness, Chuks Bune, added that the dog had attacked another student and bit her in her bum before he was shot dead by a policeman on patrol.