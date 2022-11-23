Rotavirus: Abia Govt. urges mothers, caregivers to present children for immunisation

Chukwu, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Chief Charles Esonu, said that the vaccination would protect children against Rotavirus infection.

He described the virus as “a leading cause of severe diarrheal disease in children”.

He said that the state government had evolved programmes and policies to improve access to healthcare and immunisation coverage.

According to the deputy governor, the intention is to ensure that the Rotavirus vaccination programme would succeed.

In an address, Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said that Rotavirus vaccination had been included in the immunisation schedule.

Shuaib, represented by the National Team Lead of Rotavirus Implementation in Abia, Mrs Lami Nebechukwu, urged Abia government to invest more in its immunisation schedule to achieve 40 per cent Rotavirus vaccination coverage.

Also, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji, said that vaccination remained the best method for tackling Rotavirus infections.

He said that it was for that reason that all hands must ne on deck to promote the Rotavirus vaccination campaign.

Osuji, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Franca Ekwueme, said that a routine immunisation intensification programme would run from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29 in the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to boost immunisation coverage.

In a remark, Dr Chinagozi Adindu, the Executive Secretary, Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said that the vaccine would be administered on children aged 6, 10 and 14 weeks, alongside other routine immunisation vaccines.

Adindu said that the vaccine would help in the fight to reduce morbidity and mortality in children under five years.

“I thank our development partners that made it possible for us to get the vaccines and I appeal for their continuous support as we fight the Rotavirus infection menace,” he said.

The State Coordinator of WHO, Dr Nasiru Bala, described the introduction of the Rotavirus vaccine as timely because of the prevalence of diarrheal disease among children under five.

“I urge everyone to be health ambassadors and spread the message about the need for our children to get the Rotavirus vaccination,” Bala said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Aba North LGA, Mr David Ikonne, commended the State Government for introducing the vaccination programme in the state.