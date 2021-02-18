The crime office of the Upper West regional police command is reported to have confirmed the bizarre development, saying officers visited the victim’s home and ascertained that the money he had earlier complained was stolen from him had been returned.

Reports indicate that the money the robbers had made away with belongs to a group of traders who ply their trade between Wa the Upper West regional capital and Leo, a trading town in the republic of Burkina Faso.

Due to incessant attacks by armed robbers from the Ghana side of the border especially from Tumu in the Sisala East district capital, the traders devised a new way of collecting every trader’s trading capital and gathering them to be kept with one of them for safekeeping before they embark on their trips.

This new strategy has made it difficult for the criminals to make and gains even when they attack the trader, so found a way of identifying the leader of the Wa-Leo traders with whom the money was kept on that fateful day and robbed him at gunpoint amidst torture.

He reportedly went round and collected various sums amounting to GH¢51,900 from the traders for the impending journey to Leo in the republic of Burkina Faso, but unfortunately, the armed robbers attacked and bolted with the cash.

Aside from having reported the matter to the police, the victim went further to swear fire and brimstone, giving his attackers a three-day ultimatum to return the stolen money or be face the wrath of the deities he had invoked.

The Wa police have reportedly confirmed that a case of robbery had been lodged with them and the statement of the victim taken.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP joy Afagbedzi is reported as saying that the complainant later came to report that someone had deposited the amount at his doorstep which was confirmed when police visited his home.