Robber dragged to court for attempting to sell stolen phone to victim’s wife

Damilare Famuyiwa

The complainant said after he realized that the phone the defendant wanted to sell to his wife was the one stolen from him, he quickly reported the matter to the police.

Felix Ayeye, a robber has been dragged before a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos State, after being caught while attempting to sell a phone he stole to his victim’s wife.

Some hoodlums led by Ayeye mugged one Jones Adewoye on his way home.

It was gathered that Adewoye, who was the first prosecution witness to testify before the court, told Justice Modupe Nico-Clay that the hoodlums led by Ayeye stabbed him with a dagger and robbed him of his phone and other items worth N78,000.

Adewoye said Ayeye, who is facing a two-count bordering on conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery, was nabbed as he was attempting to sell the stolen phone to his wife.

“The incident happened in February 2019. I was returning from work around 5.30am when I alighted from the Uber car and crossed to a dark street at Ajah. My earphones were on and my bag was at my back.

“Suddenly, a torchlight was pointed at my eyes and the defendant broke a bottle on my head, used a dagger to stab my back twice, took all my things and left me on the floor bleeding.

“When I got home, I told my wife to help me get a small phone to contact my company. She was trying to help me buy a small phone when she returned to inform me that someone wants to sell a Samsung phone for N25,000,” the complainant stated.

Adewoye said after he realized that the phone was exactly like his stolen phone, he asked his wife to contact a mobile policeman.

He added that “when the person who wanted to sell the phone to my wife came to my house, he didn’t change his clothes after he and his gang robbed me. So, I told the mobile policeman that he was the one that robbed me but he denied.

“He said someone gave him the phone to sell. The policeman asked him to get the person who gave him the phone but as the argument was going on, my SIM and memory cards fell from his pocket.

Having heard the complainant’s narration of how the phone was stolen, Justice Nico-Clay remanded the defendant in prison custody, as he adjourned the matter till Wednesday, November 30, 2022, for trial continuation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

