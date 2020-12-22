The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the accident in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Chukwurah said the accident involved a truck and a Micra car.

She said that the cause of the accident was speed violation and loss of control by the truck.

The sector commander said that the truck lost control and rammed into the Micra car causing the death of three persons consisting of two males and a female.

“Three people, all females were also injured. The total number of people involved in the incident was eight while the remaining two persons were unhurt.

“The corpse of one of the deceased was taken to Adeoyo Hospital morgue while the family of the other two dead persons came around to collect their corpses,” she said.

The sector commander advised motorists to always avoid wrong overtaking and adhere to other traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary accidents that could lead to loss of lives and properties.