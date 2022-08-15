RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Road crash claims 2 in Onitsha-Awka Expressway

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that two people died in a road accident on Sunday when a commercial Toyota Hiace bus rammed into a stationary truck beside the Police CID Annex on Onitsha-Awka Expressway.

Road accident
Road accident

This incident is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Anambra Command of the FRSC, Mrs Margaret Onabe.

According to the statement, the accident, which involved a truck with number plate FKJ 22 and a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate GDD 68 ZP, occurred at about 8:45 p.m.

“Probable cause of the crash were road obstruction and excessive speed.

“According to an eyewitness report, the truck developed fault and was abandoned by the truck driver after placing caution signs at the front and rear of the vehicle.

“The bus driver who was on speed rammed into the truck from the rear and crashed,“ the FRSC statement said.

It said that while 12 people, compromising eight men and four women were involved in the crash, two were killed and five others sustained various degrees of injury.

Onabe said that first responders from FRSC Nteje Unit evacuated the injured to a hospital and deposited the dead in New Word Mortuary in the town.

The statement said that the Anambra Sector Commander of the FRSC, Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, has commiserated with the families of the dead and wished the injured ones quick recovery.

It said that the command had warned motorists to desist from speeding and to keep to the recommend speed limits.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is our time and nobody is going to take it – Gov. Akeredolu

This is our time and nobody is going to take it – Gov. Akeredolu

Monkeypox: Virologist urges government to acquire smallpox vaccines

Monkeypox: Virologist urges government to acquire smallpox vaccines

Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop – Nasarawa Speaker

Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop – Nasarawa Speaker

Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

Ebonyi APC expels member for contesting Senate ticket with Gov Umahi

Ebonyi APC expels member for contesting Senate ticket with Gov Umahi

Customs intercepts 234 tonnes of fertiliser along Nigeria-Cameroon border

Customs intercepts 234 tonnes of fertiliser along Nigeria-Cameroon border

My passion, zeal to improve Nigerians’ livelihood unstoppable – Buhari

My passion, zeal to improve Nigerians’ livelihood unstoppable – Buhari

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

Lagos State to host Education Summit

Lagos State to host Education Summit

Trending

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Policemen arrested

Policemen caught on camera searching people’s phones arrested

File photo: Pregnant woman

Man beats pregnant wife to death for not cooking dinner before going to church

Hilda Asumani Embro

Ghanaian woman jailed 10 years for killing lover over grasscutter soup