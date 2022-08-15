Road crash claims 2 in Onitsha-Awka Expressway

According to the statement, the accident, which involved a truck with number plate FKJ 22 and a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate GDD 68 ZP, occurred at about 8:45 p.m.

“Probable cause of the crash were road obstruction and excessive speed.

“According to an eyewitness report, the truck developed fault and was abandoned by the truck driver after placing caution signs at the front and rear of the vehicle.

“The bus driver who was on speed rammed into the truck from the rear and crashed,“ the FRSC statement said.

It said that while 12 people, compromising eight men and four women were involved in the crash, two were killed and five others sustained various degrees of injury.

Onabe said that first responders from FRSC Nteje Unit evacuated the injured to a hospital and deposited the dead in New Word Mortuary in the town.

The statement said that the Anambra Sector Commander of the FRSC, Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, has commiserated with the families of the dead and wished the injured ones quick recovery.