The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident, which occurred at about 13:50 p.m., at Kusogbogi village, of Lapai Local Government Area left five other persons injured.

Dagwa said that the accident involved a DAF brand articulated vehicle with registration No. KTN 1460 YX and another vehicle with registration No. AA 984 YR.

He said that seven people were involved in the accident which resulted in the death of two people.

He explained that the five survivors were receiving treatment at Lapai General Hospital.

The sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

He blamed the accident on mechanical fault and speed violation.

The sector commander said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

“We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,” he said.