Road accident claims 2 children in Osun.

Okpe said the accident happened at seven kilometres from Iwaraja junction at about 2.44 p.m., involving a Howo Sino Truck and a Nissan bus with number plate WEN 397 AA.

“Three adult males and three female children were involved in the accident killing two female children and injuring the rest passengers.

“The accident occurred due to speeding, tyre burst and total disobedience to road traffic regulations by the motorists involved,” the sector commander said.

According to him, there was a tyre burst in one of the vehicles leading to loss of control before the accident happened.

He said that the command would sanctioned any motorists found violating the traffic rules and regulations.