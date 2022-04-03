RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Road accident claims 2 children in Osun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, says two female children died on Sunday in an auto accident that occurred on Ipetu-Ijesa or Ilesa expressway.

Road accident claims 2 children in Osun.
Road accident claims 2 children in Osun.

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe, said this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo.

Recommended articles

Okpe said the accident happened at seven kilometres from Iwaraja junction at about 2.44 p.m., involving a Howo Sino Truck and a Nissan bus with number plate WEN 397 AA.

“Three adult males and three female children were involved in the accident killing two female children and injuring the rest passengers.

“The accident occurred due to speeding, tyre burst and total disobedience to road traffic regulations by the motorists involved,” the sector commander said.

According to him, there was a tyre burst in one of the vehicles leading to loss of control before the accident happened.

He said that the command would sanctioned any motorists found violating the traffic rules and regulations.

Okpe said the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, while the injured victims were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

Police reject 500k bribe, intercepts illicit drugs being shipped to Mushin

Police reject 500k bribe, intercepts illicit drugs being shipped to Mushin

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

NDLEA makes largest cocaine seizure at Port Harcourt airport

NDLEA makes largest cocaine seizure at Port Harcourt airport

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC

Osinbajo best candidate for APC victory in 2023 – Group

Osinbajo best candidate for APC victory in 2023 – Group

Trending

I want to have s*x with my husband but my lesbian partner says no - Woman cries

Sad woman

Nigerians mourn medical doctor killed in terrorists' attack on Kaduna-bound train

Dr Megafu Chinelo was one of the victims killed by terrorists during attack on Kaduna-bound train. (Twitter/Chinelo)

Wife vanishes as husband butchers her secret lover to death after catching them in bed

File photo (Man holding machete)

EFCC arrests 120 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Enugu

EFCC arrests 120 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Enugu. [Twitter:EFCC]