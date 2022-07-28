Rivers woman forces teenage schoolgirl into prostitution

Iniedem, according to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), forced the victim into prostitution at a brothel in the Mile Three axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The suspect was said to have introduced the teenage girl into prostitution after bringing her to Rivers State from Akwa Ibom.

“The victim in question is 16-year-old. She was brought from Oron, Akwa Ibom State, to Rivers State, for forced prostitution by a certain Miss Blessing Iniedem, aka Patience, at a brothel.

“The suspect, Blessing Iniedem, told her that she was taking her on holiday and on getting to Rivers State, she was forced into prostitution,” Rivers NAPTIP Commander, Amaka Ikediashi, was quoted as saying.

Also speaking on the matter, the Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State, Adata Bio-Briggs revealed that the teenager was first taken to a brothel in Gbundu, a popular waterfront in Port Harcourt, but wasn’t engaged because she’s underage.

“They now took her to a brothel in Mile Three and they accepted her there. The victim told me that they put her in a house and gave her a lady as her madam. This lady collected N500 from the men that slept with her and it’s been going on for a while,” Bio-Briggs added.