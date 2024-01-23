ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers State Police returns $3,000 officers extorted from travellers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The erring officers were said to have arrested their victims in Abia State, and took them to Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers States, where they extorted them of the money.

The erring officers were paraded as part of the internal disciplinary measures [The Nigerian Lawyer]

In a statement in which this disclosure was made, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko recalled that the erring policemen, including two Assistant Superintendents of Police and an Inspector, whisked their unsuspecting victims to three states before dispossessing them of the said amount of money, an equivalent of ₦4.2 million.

The statement read, “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it has taken a decisive action in response to a distressing incident involving the unlawful abduction and extortion of two young men by three of our officers, ASP Doubara Edonyabo, ASP Talent Mungo and Inspector Odey Michael.

“The victims were arrested in Abia State, taken to Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states respectively for alleged fraud by a yet-to-be-seen complainant.

“They were extorted of the sum of $3,000, an equivalent to ₦4.2m. Immediate steps were taken to apprehend the officers involved, and a thorough investigation was conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

“The extorted money was recovered and released to the victims on January 18, 2024.

“Following a comprehensive inquiry, it has been established that the actions of the officers in question were in clear violation of the law and the ethical standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

“As a result, appropriate disciplinary measures are being taken to address this grave misconduct.”

While noting that the returned money demonstrated the regret the negative impact that such misconduct may have on the reputation of the Rivers State Command and the Nigeria Police Force in general, Iringe-Koko stated that the decision to parade the erring officers after their arrest was part of the internal disciplinary measures taken against operatives involved in unlawful activities.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

