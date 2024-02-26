Rivers police arrest 2 for robbing bank customers and stealing motorcycles

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko identified the suspects as; Ikenna Obiko, 30, and Isichukwu Eneji, 24.

While noting that the arrested suspects had confessed to the crimes preferred against them, the police spokesperson said they were nabbed while riding motorcycles by operatives carrying out routine checks along the Olu Obasanjo axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital.

“They specialised in robbing victims of their money and property inside parked cars using specialised keys.

“They also admitted to stealing parked motorcycles by using ignition wires to start them, as well as robbing unsuspecting bank customers of their money after withdrawal at banks and ATM centres.

“The two robbery suspects were recently involved in a robbery case involving an Indomie Noodles vehicle where they took N100,000 from the driver.

“Police investigations confirmed that the two suspects had, within this year, stolen three motorcycles, one of which is now at the Borokiri Police Station in Port Harcourt. Two of the motorcycles were stolen from where their owners parked them along Choba Road and Eliozu in Obio/Akpo local government area of the state,” the statement quoted the policewoman as saying.

She added that “both suspects, now in police custody at the Borokiri Police Station, hail from Oguta in Imo State. While Ikenna is married to a wife and two children, Isichukwu has a wife and three children.

“Police investigations show that the suspects both relocated to Port Harcourt last year following the Indigenous People of Biafra crisis in Imo State and other parts of the South East.

“While Ikenna said he was lured into crime by one of his community leaders (now deceased), Isichukwu said his late uncle tutored him in the act of robbery.”