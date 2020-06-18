Udoh was convicted for killing Nnorum on May 13, 2017 during a traffic altercation along MTN link road-Aba road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, out of provocation, stopped his car and held down the car steering of the defendant to show his grievance.

The defendant dragged the deceased with his car on the ground for several meters and smashed him on a culvert, killing him in the process.

Delivering judgment, Justice Chinwendu Nworgu, ruled that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant killed the deceased and found him guilty as charged.

The judge then convicted and sentenced the defendant to death by hanging.

Mr Edwin Woka, the Counsel to the defendant, later told journalists that he would appeal the sentence.