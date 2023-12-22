Rivers cultists kidnap, rape 14-year-old girl

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of the day near a three-storey building located at National Street Mile 3.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the hoodlums accosted the girl at a lone part of the road on National Street and showed her an object that looked like a gun before whisking her away.

“One of the bad boys raised his clothes to show the girl what looked like a weapon and she became afraid. And some part of that road is quiet.

“That was how the girl was deflowered. Before that time, they threatened to kill her if she refused to cooperate with them. After they had their way, they also threatened to kill her if she disclosed what had transpired to anyone,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source also said the apartment where the teenage girl was gang-raped allegedly belonged to one of the landlords of the building occupied by his son.

“One of the cultists, Precious aka Pere, recently returned from prison,” he added.

The mother of the teenage girl who did not want her name mentioned in this report for fear of stigmatisation stated that the matter had been reported to the Nkpolu Police Division in Mile 3, Diobu, where the teenage girl was issued medical form and is currently taking treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko stated that investigation was ongoing.

