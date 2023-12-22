ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers cultists kidnap, rape 14-year-old girl

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects reportedly showed the victim an object that looked like a gun to whisk her away to where she was gang-raped.

The victim is receiving treatment in the hospital [Sahara Reporters]
The victim is receiving treatment in the hospital [Sahara Reporters]

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of the day near a three-storey building located at National Street Mile 3.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the hoodlums accosted the girl at a lone part of the road on National Street and showed her an object that looked like a gun before whisking her away.

One of the bad boys raised his clothes to show the girl what looked like a weapon and she became afraid. And some part of that road is quiet.

“That was how the girl was deflowered. Before that time, they threatened to kill her if she refused to cooperate with them. After they had their way, they also threatened to kill her if she disclosed what had transpired to anyone,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source also said the apartment where the teenage girl was gang-raped allegedly belonged to one of the landlords of the building occupied by his son.

One of the cultists, Precious aka Pere, recently returned from prison,” he added.

The mother of the teenage girl who did not want her name mentioned in this report for fear of stigmatisation stated that the matter had been reported to the Nkpolu Police Division in Mile 3, Diobu, where the teenage girl was issued medical form and is currently taking treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko stated that investigation was ongoing.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, also assured that all the suspects involved would be apprehended.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

Ebonyi Police record 487 arrests, 300 cases from June till date

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

Nigeria Immigration Service decorates 104 promoted officers in Adamawa

LAWMA vows to tackle waste surge during Christmas, New year festivities

Supreme Court affirms Peter Mbah's election in Enugu State

NOA decries police extortion of Dutch tourist, labels officers unpatriotic

Kano Govt allocates ₦15.97bn for 2 interchange bridges at Dan-Agundi, Tal’udu junction

Benue investment company clears 7-month salary arrears, 4-month allowances

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

Man who slaughtered girlfriend to death with axe over 'cheating' jailed for 40 years

Twin brothers in court for assaulting 2 staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company

