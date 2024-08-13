ADVERTISEMENT
Rival cult group kills cultist, cuts off his hand in gruesome attack

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim was found with severe injuries, including multiple cuts and gunshot wounds.

Authorities are trying to restore peace in the area [The Guardian]
Authorities are trying to restore peace in the area [The Guardian]

The incident occurred late on Sunday night around 11:40 pm, when the victim identified only as Mosquito, was brutally attacked.

According to a statement from the Ogun State Police Command, the victim was discovered with severe injuries including multiple cuts and gunshot wounds.

The attack was so brutal that the victim’s left hand was severed during the confrontation.

The police were alerted by local residents who reported the disturbance, prompting a response from the Divisional Police Officer and a patrol team.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the body of the victim and initiated an investigation.

The deceased was identified as Mosquito, a member of a cult group known as the Ayé Confraternity.

The police confirmed that the violence was part of ongoing disputes between rival factions in the area.

The Ogun State Police Command has been actively addressing the surge in cult-related violence.

This latest incident follows another recent attack where a 48-year-old Point of Sale operator, Fatai Kehinde, was killed under the Kuto Bridge in the state capital.

The victim, also known as Faithy, was chased from his shop in Kuto Market by assailants before being attacked.

In response to these violent outbreaks, the police have intensified their crackdown on cult activities and associated crimes across the state.

The authorities are working to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice and to restore peace in affected areas.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

