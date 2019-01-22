Police uncovered some fetish items and stacks of cash after they raided the apartment of the single mother of one.

According to reports, the Zambian was arrested by authorities after her maid overheard her on the phone about her plans to sacrifice her and a fellow coworker.

The maid reported to the police that she is suspecting her boss to be a ritualist.

It was gathered that the lady refused to speak about her arrest, claiming that she is waiting for her lawyer from Italy.

Items uncovered in her apartment were burnt by the police.