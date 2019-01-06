It started as a dream for the entertainer who saw herself bleeding in a nightmare that soon became part of her reality.

Having received a confirmation from a pastor that the lover Jide Best, had tried to sacrifice her for rituals, Wendy makes a bold step to proceed with an instruction requiring her to submit to a spiritual bath.

To encourage Best to think he is winning, she has everyone believe that she is dead. On social media, a viral WhatsApp conversation offered the needed diversion that allowed her buy sufficient time to save herself.

It proved helpful according the professional dancer who accuses her trusted lover of money rituals. She owes her life to the viral R.I.P tributes that followed reports of her death.

"Thanks to you guys who posted R.I.P. You guys saved me I would say," Wendy shares in a video she records to make the matter clear about the rumours of her death.

In the year 2018, there were many reports of occultic happenings often made part of the conversation.

The events have been found to be connected to a desire for wealth.

For example, last July a university undergraduate Khadijat Oluboyo, the daughter of an ex-Deputy Governor of Ondo State Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, is reportedly killed by her boyfriend Adeyemi Alao, for ritual purposes.

The corpse of the deceased is discovered by Alao's brother who finds it under a bed.

“The young woman has been missing for some days, but no one knew that she was dead and her body was in her boyfriend’s house in Akure.

“It was Adeyemi’s brother that entered the room where the lifeless body of the lady was kept and saw it under the bed. Adeyemi later reported the matter at a police station," Punch News shares in a report after consulting with a source.