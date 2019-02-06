What if youths could take charge of electoral processes and had the power to influence the future of Nigeria?

This is possible and the reason for Rex2019.com.

Rex2019 is a non-partisan platform and movement aimed at giving young people an active voice and opportunity to participate in reshaping the current political landscape of Nigeria from one riddled with corruption and nepotism to politics of reasoned practical objectives and achieving specific reforms.

Rex2019.com is a window for young people to go beyond complaining, lamenting and watching and pointing fingers from the sidelines while the state of the nation slides further down every passing day.

The platform plans to work with volunteers that will donate towards establishment of citizen driven solar powered E-learning centers across the nation, to educate the masses on positively getting involved in the affairs of the nation and ease such participation.

"It’s time to stop letting things happen to you and take charge in influencing the outcome that will be your future" - Rex Adebanjo, a successful entrepreneur, lawyer, venture capitalist and founder of Rex2019.

Sign-up on rex2019.com and shape the decisions and actions that will build a better Nigeria. The power is with you and I. #GetInvolved #Rex2019.

