Reports say a priest who shared communion and shook the hands of more than 500 worshippers has become the first confirmed Covid-19 case in Washington, DC.

Reverend Timothy Cole of Christ Church, Georgetown identified himself as a confirmed novel coronavirus patient in a letter to congregants this week. He reportedly received the diagnosis about a week after he participated in Sunday services attended by around 550 people on March 1, including one service in which he helped distribute Holy Communion.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference on Monday that Rev. Timothy Cole is hospitalised and receiving treatment.

He also asked members of the church who visited Church either on February 24 or between February 28 and March 3, to self-quarantine themselves.

"As of late last night, DC Health is recommending that anyone who visited Christ Church, Georgetown, either on February 24 or between February 28 and March 3, self-quarantine themselves at home for 14 days since the last time they visited the church," Bowser said.

Confirming the report himself, Rev. Cole said in a statement issued on Monday: “As we said before, we did not decide to close our doors lightly, but out of an abundance of caution for the most vulnerable among us,” Cole said.

“There is no need to panic. Following sensible precautions provided by the CDC will go a long way towards ensuring the good health of our community,” he added, saying: “I can now confirm that I am the individual who tested positive for the coronavirus.”

He further Assured his followers that he will “be okay” and is “receiving excellent care."

The situation has compelled the church to announce a suspension of on Monday all services and activities until further notice.

Speedy recovery to the man of God.