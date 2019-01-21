Ewona, who was paraded by the Bauchi State Police Command, pleaded with the authorities to pardon him for his action.

The Cross River State indigene stole the generators which was installed by an Abuja-based Chinese company he used to work for.

It was gathered that Ewona joined the company after his retirement from the Cross River Police Command before leaving to establish his own business.

He explained his involvement in the crime, "I left Cross River State on Monday, January 14, 2019, and arrived Bauchi that same night. Then I asked one Malam Yusuf to meet me where I was. He was a staff member of the company I was working with; he is based in Maiduguri and he came.

“We both visited the site on Tuesday in preparation to remove the generators; on Wednesday, we went and removed that generator some few minutes to 12 pm, nothing more than that."

The father of 12 confessed to the crime, alleging that it was the devil that pushed him to it.

"I am guilty of what I am being charged for; I am guilty of stealing the generators. I removed the generators without deciding yet how much I was going to sell them; I don’t even know their prices in the market.

"It was the devil that pushed me into stealing; I don’t think I will say more than that; that is the truth. I even stated it in the statement I made to the police that I am sorry for what had happened."