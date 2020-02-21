Residents of Okoerin community in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara on Friday uncovered a camp where suspected kidnappers camped some children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the camp, a storey building, was uncovered when a woman was looking for her child.

Some of the residents along Okoerin road, off lbrahim Taiwo road, had gone to look for the child who went to dispose refuse under a bridge adjacent to the building.

When the place was uncovered, some people stormed the building and discovered 13 children already in captivity.

The residents immediately alerted the Police who came and arrested the two suspected kidnappers and recovered the 13 children in their captivity.

Mr Yomi Adebayo, who resides in the area, said that the building has been in existence for a long time without any knowledge of the kind of business being conducted there.

Adebayo said that four of the 13 children kept in the camp by the kidnappers are female.

Confirming the development, Mr Samuel Ajayi-Okasanmi, Public Relations Officer of the State Police, said the command would commence investigation on the matter.

Ajayi-Okasanmi advised the residents of Okoerin to continue to be law abiding and assist the command to get to the root of the matter.

NAN also gathered that as a result of the incident, parents and guardians in the community refused to send their children on errand for fear of being kidnapped.