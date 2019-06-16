Residents of communities around Imeko in Ogun state and Opara town in Oyo states are said to be living in fear now as herdsmen reportedly takeover the two states forest reserves.

Residents of of Imeko, Iwoye and Jabata, who spoke to Punch on Friday, June 14, 2019, the presence of herdsmen around their communities has become a source of concern for them.

The residents alleged that the herdsmen allow their cattle to destroy their farms while grazing in the area.

A resident of Iwoye, Adeyemi Olaosebikan told Punch that inhabitants of Jabata village in the Imeko Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State have deserted their communities following the killings of some indigenes during an attack.

He said the residents fled their villages following the death of four residents of the communities in May.

He said, “Herdsmen from many countries in West Africa have taken over the Opara Forest Reserve in Oyo State and Imeko Forest Reserve in Ogun State. Their presence there is causing fear among the people.

“In fact, resident have deserted Jabata Village which is in Imeko Afon. Imeko Forest Reserve should be twice the size of Ibadan. It is 378 square miles. The Opara Forest Reserve is almost three times bigger than Imeko Reserve.

“Government is watching herdsmen from Bukina Faso, Mali and other countries taking over an area that is that large. The forest reserves belong to the Federal Government but state forest guards are the ones taking care of them. However, it is obvious that the forest guards are not doing anything there. So, this invasion is a time bomb.”

Another resident of Imeko Afon, Joseph Ogunwale said some herdsmen invaded and occupied a tomato factory, being built by the Oodua Investment Company Limited and have refused to vacate the place almost two months after.

“Government took over the forest between 1908 and 1930. The forest reserves are in the Nigeria-Republic of Benin border. These two reserves are very large. Imeko Forest Reserve is bigger than Ibadan and Opara Forest Reserve is almost three times bigger than Imeko Reserve,” he said.

However, South-West governors are reportedly making moves to stop atrocities being perpetrated by armed herdsmen in the region.

The governors according to Punch have reached out to the army, police and the Oodua Peoples Congress to double their efforts to ensure they put an end to farmers-herdsmen crisis in south-west.