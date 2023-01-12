Residents lynch armed robber in Lagos for robbing unisex salon

It was gathered that the three-man robbery syndicate invaded the salon, and dispossessed both workers and customers of their valuables.

Luck, however, ran out on them when the brave residents gave them the chase even as they shot in the air multiple times to scare people away.

“I was washing my car close to the scene of the incident when I saw people rushing towards the place and saying that a robbery was going on there.

“All of a sudden, I heard a gunshot. That was when three guys came out and stole two motorcycles at the White House Junction of Governors Road. While they were on the motorcycles, a vehicle hit them and one of them fell off.

“The one that fell was immediately mobbed by residents and lynched. The two others navigated their way out of the area but were caught by some people who trailed them after the robbery,” Felix Olayiwola, a resident of the area, who gave an account of how the incident happened, stated.

Echoing Olayiwola’s claims, another member of the community, Yusuf Olalekan said the escapees were brought back to the scene with their hands tied, as residents resisted the police from taking them away.

“The police later left, mobilised more of their men and came back to take the robbers away. A worker at the salon was injured. A bullet fired by the robbers grazed the back of his neck, but he has been treated,” he added.