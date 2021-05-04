RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Residents groan as Eko Disco leaves Ijesha, Surulere, Festac in darkness for weeks

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Blackout engulfs most of Lagos as power distribution companies fail at their jobs.

Electricity transmission lines in a part of Nigeria (Punch)
Eko Electricity Distribution Company hasn't supplied power to residents of Ijesha, some parts of Surulere, Amuwo Odofin, Orile, Alaka for weeks and counting.

"The situation here is pathetic. Even if they restore power today, we are only guaranteed electricity for two days at the most. Afterwards, everywhere goes dark. We won't see light for another one week," Ejike who lives on Ilamoye street in Ijesha, tells Pulse.

Anslem who resides on Ehi street says power supply in the neighborhood hasn't been this bad since he moved into the area two years ago.

"This is the worst we've experienced electricity-wise since I rented my apartment here. The most annoying aspect is that they don't tell us what the problem is. The light just goes off for days. This is one week now since the latest blackout and there has been no explanations. No solution in sight.

"It's always this way. No explanations whatsoever. And then when it rains, we don't expect power supply in a week. What kind of anachronistic country is this? How do we preserve foodstuff with this situation? How do we pump water?" Anslem fumes.

Nigerians are used to hours of blackout as national grid continues to collapse (Premiumtimes)
Nigerians are used to hours of blackout as national grid continues to collapse (Premiumtimes) Pulse Nigeria

Residents of Sanya, Ogundoju and Aguda also spoke in similar vein. They say Eko DisCo has just been ripping them off without providing electricity.

A customer care rep of Eko DisCo who spoke to Pulse for this story tersely said "we are working on it," before ending the call abruptly.

Power supply in Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital, has been epileptic and near-absent for months now, with Eko and Ikeja DisCos unable to meet the growing electricity demands of homes and businesses.

The federal government and power distribution companies nationwide intend to hike electricity tariff for consumers for the umpteenth time, without putting in place modalities for commensurate power supply.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

