Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Residents find newborn baby dead at refuse dump in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The baby was suspected to have been dumped at the refuse site by his mother, who left him for dead.

Police is investigating the incident [Linda Ikeji's Blog]
Police is investigating the incident [Linda Ikeji's Blog]

Recommended articles

Residents of the area had expressed shock in the early hours of Sunday, June 2, 2024, when they found the body of the day-old baby wrapped in old clothes which is believed to have been used to carry it to the place.

Passersby in the area suspected that the baby must have been dumped alive apparently by its mother, who did not want it.

According to them, it was heard crying for several hours in the night before the bag was found in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation was said to have generated dust when a commercial tricycle operator, picking up passengers near the scene was almost lynched for nearly running over the bag, apparently unaware of its content.

It was gathered that it took the intervention of some security operatives in the area before normalcy returned to the scene, as people watched the development in dismay and disgust.

In a statement disclosing this development, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga said preliminary investigations revealed that the baby was abandoned by an unidentified woman suspected to be the mother, adding that the body has been recovered.

Ikenga said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the child should be a day old and was abandoned by a yet unidentified woman suspected to be the mother. Meanwhile, the body has been recovered and the Police are currently working with some eyewitness information at the scene for possible arrest of the perpetrator.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Itam ordered an immediate investigation into the situation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka

Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka

Nigerians workers should spot signs of burnout to avoid significant health issues

Nigerians workers should spot signs of burnout to avoid significant health issues

LASU adopts hybrid teaching, infuses technology to aid learning, service delivery

LASU adopts hybrid teaching, infuses technology to aid learning, service delivery

Police releases recruitment list - Here's how to check

Police releases recruitment list - Here's how to check

Nigerians with underlying health conditions left to their fate amid Labour strike

Nigerians with underlying health conditions left to their fate amid Labour strike

Senator Abdul Ningi back in plenary after 3-month suspension

Senator Abdul Ningi back in plenary after 3-month suspension

Power outage worsens existing issues in Nigeria - Osun residents decry NLC strike

Power outage worsens existing issues in Nigeria - Osun residents decry NLC strike

Aviation Unions suspend strike, airports reopen for operations

Aviation Unions suspend strike, airports reopen for operations

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The police was able to repel the attack [Daily Trust]

Okada riders invade Lagos police station, engage officers in gun battle

She was found without her upper garment [Linda Ikeji Web]

Pregnant woman's corpse found half-naked in Imo bush

Police confirms the case is in court [Punch]

Pastor’s wife seeks divorce over assault and infidelity

Man seeks full custody due to woman spending more time with infant

Man seeks full custody due to woman spending more time with infant