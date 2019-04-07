The rainstorm reportedly destroyed over 500 houses in Ikare Akoko, Ugbe Akoko and Supare Akoko in Akoko North-East and Akoko South West Local Government Areas of the state.

According to Punch, many of the victims have been rendered homeless in the affected communities, while properties destroyed were worth millions of Naira.

One of the victims, Mr. Aliu Ehinjuanobi who spoke to Punch said that over 70 percent of buildings in Supare Akoko were affected.

He added that a Police Station, old Oba’s palace, schools and churches were badly destroyed.

Another resident of the area, Mr. Oluke Olamomiara, who is said to be a community leader describe the rainstorm disastrous.

He said many are now homeless, while many valuables were destroyed. He, therefore, appealed to the government to come to their rescue as building materials are too costly nowadays.