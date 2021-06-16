Residents call for arrest of suspected kidnappers tormenting Ekiti community

Some of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the community, said that they had been living in fear, especially with the recent kidnapping activities in their community.

They lamented that residents of the community were beginning to feel insecure as a result of the security situation in the state.

One of the residents, Mr Jacob Ajayi, said that the kidnap of a successful farmer, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan, last Friday had sent jitters down the spines of the residents.

He said that the people of the state were afraid of visiting their farms for fear of possible attack.

“Residents of Iyemero-Ekiti are now living under perpetual fear after Olodan’s kidnap in his farm.

“We have not been able to visit our farms because of the fear of the kidnappers,” he said.

Ajayi appealed to the state government to put up adequate security measures to curb incessant kidnapping of people in Ekiti.

Another resident, Mrs Dupe Omoniyi, said that kidnapping activities in the state was becoming scary and should be eradicated.

Omoniyi urged Gov. Kayode Fayemi to give priority to the safety of lives and property of the people of the state and ensure the arrest of the hoodlums tormenting the community.

“We are not happy with the current security situation in our community. Most of us are afraid of visiting our farms or even move around in the night.

“Residents of Iyemero community are peace-loving and easy going people. We want the governor to help us address the issue of kidnapping in our community,” she said.

Mr Bayode Ibidapo, another resident of the community, said that he could no longer visit his farm alone because of fear of kidnappers.

He urged the state government to put up adequate security measures to rescue the residents of the community from kidnappers.

Another resident, Mrs Foluke Omole, said that after Olodan’s kidnap in his farm on Friday, she and her mother had stopped visiting their farm.

Omole urged the state government to send security agencies to the community to protect them from the suspected kidnappers.

She lamented that the otherwise peaceful community had suddenly become a kidnapping zone.

NAN recalled that Olodan had, on Friday, been kidnapped in his farm in the community.