Residents blame hoodlums as truck crushes woman to death

Damilare Famuyiwa

According to the residents who witnessed the accident, some money-seeking hoodlums attacked the truck driver, after which the vehicle veered off the road and hit the culvert where the 60-year-old woman was sitting.

Truck

Residents of First Gate Bus Stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, have blamed the hoodlums extorting money from motorists in the area, for the death of a woman.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, September 22, 2022, an Iveco truck with number plate YKS466YY, crushed the 60-year-old to death.

It was gathered that one Ibrahim Musa, who was driving the truck lost control, after its brake failed.

The brake failure caused the truck to veer off the road and hit the culvert, where the deceased was sitting.

One Abdulraheem Ayinde, who witnessed the incident, said the hoodlums extorting money from motorists, caused the accident.

“They hit the trailer driver with a stick and the driver lost control then ran into the woman where she was seated begging for money,” he added.

Corroborating Ayinde’s claim, a Facebook user, Sylvester Jacinta, who’s also an eyewitness of the accident, said the hoodlums spiked the truck tyres.

“Agbero (hoodlums) were trying to stop the truck as usual; they put something that deflated the tyre and the driver lost control. He was trying to use the curb to stop his truck and unfortunately the woman’s legs were crushed to pieces and she died,” she wrote.

Confirming the crash, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the truck driver has been arrested and now in custody.

“It happened today at First Gate, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway. An Iveco truck lost control. The victim was sitting on the culvert when she was hit by the truck,” he added.

Hundeyin revealed that while the truck driver is currently being interrogated, the corpse has been deposited in a mortuary.

