Residents blame hoodlums as truck crushes woman to death

It would be recalled that on Thursday, September 22, 2022, an Iveco truck with number plate YKS466YY, crushed the 60-year-old to death.

It was gathered that one Ibrahim Musa, who was driving the truck lost control, after its brake failed.

The brake failure caused the truck to veer off the road and hit the culvert, where the deceased was sitting.

One Abdulraheem Ayinde, who witnessed the incident, said the hoodlums extorting money from motorists, caused the accident.

“They hit the trailer driver with a stick and the driver lost control then ran into the woman where she was seated begging for money,” he added.

Corroborating Ayinde’s claim, a Facebook user, Sylvester Jacinta, who’s also an eyewitness of the accident, said the hoodlums spiked the truck tyres.

“Agbero (hoodlums) were trying to stop the truck as usual; they put something that deflated the tyre and the driver lost control. He was trying to use the curb to stop his truck and unfortunately the woman’s legs were crushed to pieces and she died,” she wrote.

Confirming the crash, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the truck driver has been arrested and now in custody.

“It happened today at First Gate, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway. An Iveco truck lost control. The victim was sitting on the culvert when she was hit by the truck,” he added.