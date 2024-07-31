Residents beat security guard to coma over car theft in Lagos

The incident reportedly occurred following the theft of a car from the area the guard was securing.

The car owner discovered the theft early in the morning when he went to retrieve something from his vehicle, only to find it missing.

After searching the street, he realised the car had been stolen and raised an alarm.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that the security guard was stationed at the opposite end of the street during the theft and was unaware of the crime until the car owner raised the alarm.

The car, containing all the owner's original documents, was gone.

Another resident, Fade, recounted that the car owner, enraged by the theft, mobilised his friends and confronted the security guard at his residence, accusing him of negligence and demanding the return of the vehicle.

The confrontation escalated, and the guard was beaten unconscious and left bleeding, despite efforts by community members to intervene.

The situation worsened when the guard's colleagues, who work as loaders and security guards in the community, mobilised with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, sought retaliation.

The presence of the armed group alarmed residents, and attempts to contact the police were initially unsuccessful.