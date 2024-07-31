ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Residents beat security guard to coma over car theft in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The car owner was said to have mobilised his friends, who took turns in beating the security guard to a pulp over the stolen car.

The security guard was on the other end of the street when the car was stolen [Daily Post Nigeria]
The security guard was on the other end of the street when the car was stolen [Daily Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The incident reportedly occurred following the theft of a car from the area the guard was securing.

The car owner discovered the theft early in the morning when he went to retrieve something from his vehicle, only to find it missing.

After searching the street, he realised the car had been stolen and raised an alarm.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that the security guard was stationed at the opposite end of the street during the theft and was unaware of the crime until the car owner raised the alarm.

The car, containing all the owner's original documents, was gone.

Another resident, Fade, recounted that the car owner, enraged by the theft, mobilised his friends and confronted the security guard at his residence, accusing him of negligence and demanding the return of the vehicle.

The confrontation escalated, and the guard was beaten unconscious and left bleeding, despite efforts by community members to intervene.

The situation worsened when the guard's colleagues, who work as loaders and security guards in the community, mobilised with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, sought retaliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presence of the armed group alarmed residents, and attempts to contact the police were initially unsuccessful.

Eventually, community elders managed to calm the situation, after which the injured security guard was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital (Image used for illustrative purposes) [LIB]

Gunmen chop off okada rider’s hand while trying to steal his bike

Fire in Lagos warehouse, destroys goods [Punch Newspaper]

Fire destroys goods worth millions at Lagos factory warehouse, no injuries

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute and burns body [quick news africa]

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building