In a video shared online, the resident was seen engaging with one of the staff in a fist fight before eventually running into his apartment to grab a machete.

The resident in the video was seen beating another technician with the machete despite pleas from fellow residents.

He was eventually dragged away by the residents. It was gathered that the incident occurred on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The public relations officer of IKEDC, Felix Ofulue, in a statement, condemned the attack.

He added that investigation is ongoing and the company will go through legal means to seek redress.